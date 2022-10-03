Colts News: Waiting game starts for Jonathan Taylor and Shaquille Leonard injuries

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's immediate status unknown on short week due to ankle injury

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, putting his status into question heading into a short week and Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Colts Play Waiting Game Facing Short Week After Shaquille Leonard Enters Concussion Protocol

The Indianapolis Colts enter a short week without knowing the immediate status of star linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who suffered a concussion Sunday in his 2022 season debut against the Tennessee Titans.

Colts Emphasize Resilience, Confidence After Loss To Titans: 'It’s Nothing But Fight In This Team'

The Colts fell to 1-2-1 after losing, 24-17, at Lucas Oil Stadium to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Things Learned: Colts Again Start Slow, Lose Another Important AFC South Contest – 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

It was another slow start Sunday afternoon with the Colts unable to complete the comeback, losing 24-17 to the Tennessee Titans (2-2) inside of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts fumble away multiple chances in loss to Titans | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

The Colts needed a hero Sunday against the Titans. Instead, they were again their own worst enemy.

Colts vs. Titans: Denico Autry gets crucial sack to beat former team

Autry's late sack helped seal the Titans' 24-17 victory over the Colts

Jake's Takes | Indianapolis Colts Drop Another to Tennessee Titans, Shaquille Leonard Injured - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

The Indianapolis Colts lost yet another game to the Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday, dropping to 1-2-1 on the season after a 24-17 loss.

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard out vs. Titans with concussion - The Athletic

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaq Leonard has been ruled out for the rest of his team’s Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans with a concussion.

Leonard was playing in his first game of the regular season since having back surgery this offseason and had two total tackles before leaving the...

Colts stink again in loss to Titans as crowd boos Frank Reich and Co.

"Pissed off, intense, primal,” Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted Thursday, emotions he wanted to see from fans Sunday vs. Tennessee. Pissed off? Check.

Colts vs Titans: 10 thoughts from Nate Atkins on 24-17 loss

IndyStar's Nate Atkins mulls what costs the Indianapolis Colts in their 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans, which sends them to 1-2-1.