The Coltist #37 AKA the Khari Willis Episode (Week 4 vs Tennessee Titans)

After every Colts game, we let the paint dry a little before Mateo and I meet up from across the globe to talk shop. I want to lead with the idea that we should not let an event whose outcome we hand no hand in affect our lives or our happiness. The Colts lost today to the Titans and have a short week this week. They travel to Denver to play the Broncos (who just lost to the 0-3 Raiders on Sunday). The Colts are 1-2-1 and depressing to watch. sure. Enjoy the time you could be spending with your family by making a game of it, I guess?