Report: Tests on Colts RB Jonathan Taylor’s Ankle Were Negative; Has a Chance to Play on TNF

The Colts star running back still has a chance—albeit arguably unlikely, to play on primetime Thursday evening.

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the medical tests on Indianapolis ColtsJonathan Taylor’s ankle were negative (but also suffered mild turf toe), and he has a chance to play on Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos:

Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain late in Sunday’s defeat to the Tennessee Titans, contributing to his lost fumble on 3rd and 1 with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter. Despite being taped and tended to by the Colts medical staff on the sideline, he did not return on Indy’s final offensive drive.

Given the short turnaround, it’ll be interesting to see if Taylor will be able to give it a go physically. The Colts will want to be cautious with one of the franchise’s best players going forward—and for what’s a long regular season.

In any potential absence, expect to see Nyheim Hines featured much more prominently within the offense, and veteran Phillip Lindsay’s promotion from the team’s practice squad—just in time to go against his former team, and as an added ‘between the tackles’ back.

