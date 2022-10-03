Report: Tests on Colts RB Jonathan Taylor’s Ankle Were Negative; Has a Chance to Play on TNF

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the medical tests on Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor’s ankle were negative (but also suffered mild turf toe), and he has a chance to play on Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos:

Tests on Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor’s ankle were negative and he has a chance to play Thursday night vs. Denver, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2022

Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain late in Sunday’s defeat to the Tennessee Titans, contributing to his lost fumble on 3rd and 1 with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter. Despite being taped and tended to by the Colts medical staff on the sideline, he did not return on Indy’s final offensive drive.

Given the short turnaround, it’ll be interesting to see if Taylor will be able to give it a go physically. The Colts will want to be cautious with one of the franchise’s best players going forward—and for what’s a long regular season.

In any potential absence, expect to see Nyheim Hines featured much more prominently within the offense, and veteran Phillip Lindsay’s promotion from the team’s practice squad—just in time to go against his former team, and as an added ‘between the tackles’ back.