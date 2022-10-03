Indianapolis Colts Injury Update

Indianapolis Colts are going into a prime time Thursday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos with several injuries and there were updates on some of their standout performers.

Colts injury news—



Both Tyquan Lewis and Shaq Leonard will miss Denver's game (concussion).



Team saying they don't know the severity of Jonathan Taylor's ankle injury (yet). — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 3, 2022

The Colts are just 24 hours after a huge loss to an AFC South rival against the Titans yesterday. Both linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Tyquan Lewis have already been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Broncos already due to concussions they picked up. Leonard appeared in his first game of the season now only to be injured again and miss further time. Starring in his first action of the 2022 campaign Leonard was hit by team mate and fellow linebacker Zaire Franklin and had to leave the game due to a concussion. It is always difficult to pass through the league's concussion protocol on a normal week but there was little to no chance to do so on a shortened week.

Lewis also being ruled out for Thursday’s game with a concussion too is a big blow to an already thin defensive line which is dealing with lingering injuries to defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

The Colts are saying they don’t yet know the severity of running back Jonathan Taylor’s ankle injury. Taylor’s injury will be worth monitoring this week due to his level of importance on offense and with a shortened week it puts his status for Thursday in real jeopardy. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported today that Taylor has an ankle sprain but is also dealing with a toe injury too which is described as mild turf toe.

No Shaquille Leonard (concussion) for the #Colts on Thursday night and possibly no Jonathan Taylor, whose X-rays and MRI were clean, but is now dealing with an ankle sprain in addition to mild turf toe. Meanwhile, #Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) lands on IR. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/2G3ToMXcFi — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 3, 2022

If Taylor is unable to play on Thursday then expect the team to elevate running back Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad to add to the depth at the position which is very thin with just Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson behind Taylor.