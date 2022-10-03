49ers vs Rams Monday Night Football Week 4: Picks and Predictions

Another week, another Monday Night Football matchup, as the Rams (+ 100) are visitng the 49ers (- 120) at Levi’s Stadium. This is supposed to be a close game, as there is currently a 0-point spread for this one. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Rams are coming off a 20-12 win against the Cardinals, where the defense did an amazing job containing Kyler Murray, and the offense did just enough to escape with the win. Cooper Kupp continues lighting up the league, as he got yet another score against Arizona, and he is actually the favourite to score a touchdown this game at - 110.

The 49ers are fresh off a snoozefest 10-11 loss against the Denver Broncos. The defense looks amazing, but the offense is missing too many starters and it showed. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is just not capable of carrying an offense by himself, and Deebo Samuel can only do so much.

Other than Andrew Aziz or Chris Blystone, the entire Stampede Blue staff is going with the Rams on this one.