Colts vs. Commanders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Colts sent Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for two draft picks. Both are likely to be third-round picks because Wentz is injured and expected to miss at least four weeks. The Colts sent a draft pick to Atlanta for Matt Ryan. Neither of these players will play this weekend.

Instead, Sam Ehlinger will face off against Taylor Heinicke. Ehlinger was chosen in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Heinicke was not drafted in 2015 and has bounced around the league before finally getting a shot in 2021. Wentz replaced Heinicke. Ehlinger is replacing Ryan.

What the Commanders have going for them is a solid defense. Heinicke has enough familiarity with his teammates after 2021 to create at least some confidence that he can lead Washington to a victory. They have been incredibly underwhelming on offense this season.

Repeat all I just said but replace Commanders with Colts and add that Ehlinger’s not thrown a pass in the regular season, and you have enough information to understand what you are likely to see this afternoon.

Game Time

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 30, 2022

Location

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Capacity: 70,000

TV Channel

Regional Channel: FOX

Play-by-play: Brandon Gaudin

Color analyst: Robert Smith

Sideline Reporter: Jen Hale

TV Streaming Options

Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.

Radio

93.5 and 107.5 FM The Fan, 97.1 HANK FM, and WFNI 1070-AM The Fan

SiriusXM Channel 813

Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor

Color Analyst: Rick Venturi

Sideline: Larra Overton

Radio Streaming Options

On Your Phone: Fans in the Colts Home Market can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.

Fans in the Colts Home Market can listen to the local broadcast on the and Colts.com. Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).

Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff with “Colts Pre-Game Huddle” and “Countdown to Kickoff.” Stay tuned for “The 5th Quarter Huddle” immediately after the game.

Odds

The Colts are listed as 3-point favorites by DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing.

Referee Assignment

Craig Wrolstad

Enemy Blog

Hogs Haven

