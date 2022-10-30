Colts News: Shaquille Leonard to return vs. Washington

Colts injuries: Shaquille Leonard to return vs. Commanders

Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard will be on a pitch count when he returns against the Washington Commanders.

INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium. *Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. *Broadcast: FOX59. *Spread: Colts by 3. *History lesson, Part I: Sam Ehlinger hopes to go where only Chris Chandler has gone in the Indy era. Ehlinger makes his first NFL start, and can join Chandler as the […]

Sam Ehlinger's first start. Tarik Glenn's induction to the Ring of Honor. Jim Irsay vs. Daniel Snyder. There's no shortage of storylines as the Colts host the Commanders on Sunday

Few players saw Sam Ehlinger's elevation as the starting quarterback coming this week, but the Colts vowed to support the 24-year-old in any way they can.

Nick Foles signed a two-year deal with the Colts to back up Matt Ryan. His job has changed plenty already, and he's unsure of his new role.

On Sunday, Manning, Harrison, Edgerrin James, Jeff Saturday, and a slew of other franchise icons will converge on Lucas Oil Stadium as Terik Glenn is inducted into the Ring of Honor at halftime of the Colts-Washington Commanders game.

INDIANAPOLIS – Jeff Herrod’s post-NFL accolades continue to grow. The former Indianapolis Colts’ standout middle linebacker is part of the Mississippi Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The Ole Miss product will be enshrined during ceremonies next summer in Jackson, Mississippi. Herrod, 56 and a native of Birmingham, Alabama, already is a member of the […]

The three-time first-team All-Pro has played only 16 snaps this season for the Colts.

Fire Reich? It'll probably happen, but if the Colts make that move, it'll be misguided at best and stupid at worst.

Almost never has a team benched a quarterback of Matt Ryan's status for an unknown while in playoff contention. Will the gamble pay off or blow up?

