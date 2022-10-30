Colts’ Injury Report, Week 8: Matt Ryan, Kwity Paye, Wesley French Among Those Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. Among those inactive include quarterback Matt Ryan, center Wesley Frech, linebacker Grant Stuard and defensive tackle Chris Williams.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II, who was listed as questionable with a finger injury, is active and will start, according to Kevin Bowen, a Colts reporter for 1075 The Fan.

Kenny Moore (finger) is ACTIVE https://t.co/VpWyB68iX0 — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) October 30, 2022

Linebacker Shaq Leonard, who’s been dealing with a concussion and a broken nose over the last couple of weeks, will return for the Colts’ defense Sunday. Leonard will not start and be on a pitch count, according to Zak Keefer, a Colts writer for The Athletic.

Shaq Leonard is not starting today for the Colts. Will rotate in. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 30, 2022

Quarterback Matt Ryan is dealing with a Grade 2 shoulder separation, and Sam Ehlinger was announced as the starter going forward. Ehlinger, who was a standout during the preseason, will make his regular-season debut.

Defensive end Kwity Paye remains inactive with an ankle injury. Defensive ends Dayo Odeyingbo and Tyquan Lewis will likely split reps as they have over the last few weeks.

Linebacker Grant Stuard, a key special teams player, is inactive as well. It’ll be interesting to see how much Stuard’s absence may impact the rest of Indy’s special teams unit.

The Colts sit at 3-3-1 on the season and will look to improve to 4-3-1 with Ehlinger as the starter going forward. The hope is that Ehlinger will provide a spark to one of the NFL’s worst-scoring offenses starting Sunday against Washington.