Colts Podcast: Sam Ehlinger looks poised in loss to Commanders

It’s hard to beat-up on a defense that only allowed 17 points. Most NFL teams will take that kind of performance any week. It was the nature of the loss that soured a mostly good defensive performance as they gave up the last 7 points in the last few seconds of the game on an 80+ yard drive with under 2 minutes left. Not great.

On our postgame podcast we talk about this and the debut performance of Colts QB Sam Ehlinger. Needless to say, the loss was brutal but his performance was a bright spot. It wasn’t just the athleticism, either. He was accurate operating out of the pocket and looked incredibly poised for someone starting his first NFL game.

Additional topics on the podcast:

The return of Shaquille Leonard to the field

The apparent benching of Julian Blackmon in favor of 7th round rookie Rodney Thomas

The continued struggle of the Colts offensive line

The defensive performance and why it should have been enough

So much more

