Week 8 Post Game Wrap

The Colts lost today at home against the Commanders and the final score was 17-16. The Colts are now 3-4-1 and travel to New England next week to take on the 4-4 Patriots. Colts QB Sam Ehlinger showed poise and had a solid outing in his first start. It felt like the team was pulling away until they went ultra-conservative with a lead late in the 4th quarter and let them back in it.