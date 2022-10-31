 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts News: Colts’ offense saw signs of progress with Sam Ehlinger at quarterback

Second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger has overcome a lot to get an opportunity and made a good first impression.

By Brett Mock
NFL: Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Amid Frustrating Loss To Commanders, Why Colts' Offense Saw Signs Of Progress With Sam Ehlinger At Quarterback
The Colts fell, 17-16, to the Washington Commanders in Sam Ehlinger's first career start on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts let another win slip away in Ehlinger's debut | Colts | heraldbulletin.com
A sensational play by Indy native Terry McLaurin and another series of self-inflicted wounds cost the Colts in a 17-16 loss against the Commanders in Sam Ehlinger's NFL debut Sunday.

5 Things Learned: Colts Lose Heart Breaker In Sam Ehlinger Debut
Here is what was learned from the Colts (3-4-1) losing 17-16 to the Commanders in Week Eight.

Colts' Shaquille Leonard gets interception in return vs. Washington
The Colts' All-Pro linebacker made his presence felt against Washington with an interception. But he was absent in the game's deciding moments.

Colts vs. Commanders: Colts suffer crushing loss in Ehlinger debut
The Commanders' 89-yard drive over the final two minutes gave them a 17-16 victory

Colts lose to Commanders, but did they find their QB in Sam Ehlinger?
Why mourn an October loss to Washington in a season going nowhere? The Colts may have found their QB in Sam Ehlinger. That's the story from this game.

Colts vs. Commanders: Sam Ehlinger performs in last-minute loss
IndyStar's Nate Atkins reviews the Indianapolis Colts' last-minute defeat with a new starting quarterback.

