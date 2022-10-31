Report: Colts’ DE Tyquan Lewis Out for Year After Suffering Season-Ending Knee Injury

Indianapolis Colts’ defensive end Tyquan Lewis is out for the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a significant knee injury in Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, according to Zak Keefer, a Colts writer for The Athletic.

Colts injury news: DL Tyquan Lewis is done for the year with a ruptured patella tendon. Same injury as last year, but the other leg.



Just brutal. Lewis had been playing terrific. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 31, 2022

Head coach Frank Reich spoke with local media members on Monday and said that Lewis ruptured his patellar tendon in his left knee. Lewis suffered the same exact injury in 2021 but on his right knee.

“Unfortunately, he ruptured his patellar tendon and that requires season-ending surgery,” Reich said, via Sports Illustrated. “Just a note, it is the same injury he had last year. It is the other leg. Our hearts go out to Tyquan. I mean, he was having a great year. Obviously, worked extremely hard to get back this year. So, we’ll be with him and give him the support that he needs and know he’ll come back as strong as ever. We’ll support him every step of the way.”

A former second-round pick in 2018 out of Ohio State, Lewis has unfortunately struggled with injuries throughout his time with the Colts, as he’s only been fully healthy for one of his five total seasons. Lewis had been having a nice year for Indianapolis’ defense, as he recorded 14 tackles, a forced fumble and a sack through eight games. Lewis, who’s in a contract year, was placed on injured reserve Monday and will undergo season-ending surgery.

After placing Lewis on IR, the Colts activated safety Trevor Denbow off injured reserve and released punter Nolan Cooney from their practice squad.

The 27-year-old defensive end had been playing very well this season while filling in for defensive end Kwity Paye and will now look to bounce back in 2023.