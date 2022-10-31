Browns vs. Bengals Monday Night Football Week 8: Picks and Predictions

Another week, another Monday Night Football matchup as the Bengals (- 170) visit the Browns (+ 145) at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Bengals are currently 3.5 point favorites in what seems like a generous line considering how bad the Browns have been this season and how Burrow and Co. are heating up. For updated lines please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bengals are fresh off two consecutive wins, their last one a dominant 35-17 outing against the Atlanta Falcons where Joe Burrow threw for over 450 yards and 3 scores, while the defense did their part. Cincinnati will certainly be missing top wideout Ja’Marr Chase as he is out for the next 4-6 weeks. Tee Higgins has looked like a legit #1 option this year, so it’s not like the Bengals lack options at the receiver position.

The Browns are coming off a close 20-23 loss to the Ravens that dropped them to 2-5 on the season, severely complicating their playoff aspirations once starting quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension. Nick Chubb is carrying the load in this offense, as Jacoby Brissett is just not a quarterback that will consistently win you games in the NFL, and the defense struggled to stop the Ravens running game, allowing over 150 yards and two touchdowns.

The MNF matchup is unanimous for the third week in a row, as the entire staff is going with the Bengals on this one. We all missed last week choosing the Pats over the Bears, so do with that what you must.