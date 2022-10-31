 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Conference Call

Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Spoke To The Media Today On His Weekly Conference Call

By Elliot Denton-Singh
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich had his weekly conference call today with the media and gave several updates.

Frank Reich announced today that defensive end Tyquan Lewis suffered a season ending knee injury. Lewis tore his patella tendon on Sunday during the Washington Commanders game, which is his second season ending knee injury in back-to-back years. Lewis has been a bright spark all year on the defensive line for the Colts and his position versatility has been invaluable. Lewis is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the year so it will be interesting to see if his latest injury affects the Colts wanting to re-sign him.

With Lewis landing on injured reserve the team activated Safety Trevor Denbow from injured reserve to the 53 man roster.

Frank Reich then went on to discuss running back Jonathan Taylor who was injured during the game on Sunday. Reich said that Taylor twisted his ankle during the game and that the team is evaluating the injury. Taylor was limited during the game after twisting his ankle and aggravating his previous ankle injury. Taylor will be one to monitor on the practice injury report this week.

Frank Reich then went onto talk about the upcoming NFL trade deadline. Reich spoke about not having spoken to Quarterback Matt Ryan about trading him before the deadline. Colts GM Chris Ballard is the lead on team trades and Reich said that if there were any discussions to be had they would have them at the appropriate time. The NFL trade deadline is tomorrow at 4pm ET and the Colts if they plan to trade for/away anyone will have to do so before then.

