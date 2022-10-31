Report: Teams Inquiring About Potential Trade for Colts’ RB Nyheim Hines

NFL teams around the league have reached out to the Indianapolis Colts regarding a potential trade for running back Nyheim Hines, according to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter.

Teams have reached out to the Colts to inquire about trading for RB/WR/PR Nyheim Hines, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Hines, a fourth-round pick in 2018, has been one of the Colts’ more versatile pieces on their roster for the past several seasons. Hines’ abilities as a runner, pass-catcher and punt/kick returner are part of what makes him such a unique playmaker.

This season, though, Hines has totaled just 36 rushing yards, 188 receiving yards and only one rushing touchdown. The Colts inked Hines to a three-year, $18 million contract extension in September 2021.

While he arguably has been underutilized this season, Hines is still one of several respected leaders within the Colts’ locker room. Knowing how GM Chris Ballard operates, it would likely take the right amount of compensation to move the talented running back.

With that in mind, it appears that “odds are good” Hines will be traded prior to Tuesday’s deadline, according to Stephen Holder, a Colts Insider for ESPN.

Everything I’m hearing right now about the status of things with Colts RB Nyheim Hines indicates odds are good he will be traded by tomorrow’s deadline. Colts haven’t gotten the offer they want just yet, but there’s a strong feeling they just might. Stay tuned. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 1, 2022

Holder also reports that Indianapolis hasn’t received the kind of offer they’d like in return for Hines yet, but there’s a “strong feeling” they might.

The Colts find themselves sitting at 3-4-1 through eight weeks and are currently on the outside looking in of the AFC’s current playoff picture, and the team might be looking to be sellers before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline.