Colts’ Snap Counts: Week 4 vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts fell short of defeating the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, losing 24-17. Now 1-2-1 on the season, Indianapolis will turn its attention to the Denver Broncos, who they’ll face on Thursday night.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from Sunday’s game and what stood out most offensively and defensively from the playing time Indy’s players received throughout the roster.

Offense:

Key contributors:

Despite the loss, there are still several players on offense who stood out and made plays and deserve to be recognized. The Colts’ tight ends had nice afternoons, as both Mo Alie-Cox had 85 yards on six receptions and two touchdowns and Kylen Granson had four receptions for 62 yards. Jelani Woods also had a 33-yard reception early on in the game as well.

Rookie wideout Alec Pierce also showed up for a second straight week, hauling in four receptions for a career-high 80 yards, which included him hauling in another 50/50 ball that shows his big-play upside the Colts liked so much coming out of Cincinnati.

Defense:

Key contributors:

Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo recorded a sack and helped the Colts’ defensive line apply a fair amount of pressure on quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Both Paye and Odeyingbo have played well to start the season, and the Colts have to be pleased with the progression of their second-year defensive ends through four games.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin also deserves to be recognized, as he had a season-high 15 tackles Sunday and help Indianapolis’ defense make multiple crucial stops in the second half against Tennessee.