Colts News: Chris Ballard’s Conservative Approach has Doomed Colts to Mediocrity

Chris Ballard's Conservative Approach has Doomed Colts to Mediocrity - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

The Indianapolis Colts are in the middle of yet another slow start in the Chris Ballard era. At what point do we realize that this has to fall on the General Manager's shoulders?

Colts' Matt Ryan's numbers overshadowed by numerous turnovers - Indianapolis Colts Blog- ESPN

The Colts have been a far cry from the expectations created by the addition of Matt Ryan, whose ball-control problems have been a surprise.

Colts say run game improvement will take collective effort | Sports | kokomotribune.com

The run game has been the bread and butter of the Colts' offense under head coach Frank Reich. Without it the attack has struggled through the season's first four weeks.

Nyheim Hines says Colts run game problem isn't on Jonathon Taylor

Hines on Colts’ run-game issues? ‘It’s not about JT’

Colts: Phillip Lindsay is next if Jonathan Taylor (ankle) can't play

Lindsay, born and raised in Denver, posted two 1,000-yard seasons for the Broncos to begin his career.

Colts news: Shaquille Leonard OUT for Thursday's game vs. Broncos

Shaq Leonard left Sunday’s game after taking a hard hit from teammate Zaire Franklin while trying to keep Tennessee out of the end zone.

Colts Notebook: Lindsay ready to continue underdog tale in Denver | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

Phillip Lindsay has been at the center of some amazing stories in Denver. On Thursday, he might be able to add another chapter.

Hits And Misses: Mo Alie-Cox Leads Big Day For Tight Ends - 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Colts Monday Notebook: Shaquille Leonard, Tyquan Lewis To Miss Thursday Night - 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

The month of October arrives for the Colts (1-2-1) with their Thursday night contest of the year here.

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 5 Game vs. Denver Broncos

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 5 Thursday Night game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Check it out below:

The Colts Are Running Out of Time to Get the Quarterback Position Right - The Ringer

After trading away Carson Wentz, Indianapolis will have its fifth starting quarterback in as many seasons. A failure to get aggressive under center is costing a talented roster its Super Bowl window.

Why the Colts can’t get the offense, Jonathan Taylor going - The Athletic

A team that's built to win ugly is getting owned up front, and it's limiting everything they want to do on offense.

Colts have one aspect to build off of in loss to Titans - The Athletic

It wasn't a pretty start for the defense Sunday, but it rallied after the intermission and after its leader went out with an injury.

Colts are at risk of breaking Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor is nursing an ankle injury after another day of running into his own linemen, underscoring a building crisis for the Colts.

