Colts’ Fantasy Waiver Wire: Week 5

Phillip Lindsay, running back, Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor is questionable against the Broncos with an ankle injury. Considering the Colts have a short week ahead as they play on Thursday, Reich might consider giving Taylor the game off to prevent the risk of reaggravating the injury. Backup running back Nyheim Hines cannot handle the entire workload, and the head coach already said that if Taylor is not ready to go Phillip Lindsay is the next man up. Considering he will be facing his former team, Lindsay might be even more motivated, and it’s not like the Colts’ offensive line can play any worse than what they did on Sunday as far as run blocking goes.

Jared Goff, quarterback, Detroit Lions

Goff has now thrown for 4 touchdowns in two of the four games he played this season, and he looks much better in his second season as the Lions’ starting quarterback. He has some decent weapons, the Lions’ defense is not good so they will be on passing mode most of their games, and they have a relatively easy schedule as far as defenses go. Jared Goff is a must-have fantasy quarterback right now.

Brian Robinson Jr., running back, Washington Commanders

Brian Robinson Jr. seemed to be the leading back in the Commanders room in the preseason but an unfortunate injury resulted in him missing the first four games. Now slated to return, Robinson could take over the Commanders' backfield. However, I would not start him just yet, as he still has plenty of competition in Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic, but he does have plenty of potential.

Tyler Allgeier, running back, Atlanta Falcons

Starter Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on short-term IR with a knee injury, and backup Tyler Allgeier looks set to get the majority of the touches in his stead. Allgeier has been solid this year in limited action, averaging over 5 yards per touch, but he could potentially be sharing the backfield with rookie Caleb Huntley.

George Pickens, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers seemed to have moved on from quarterback Mitch Trubisky, and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will take over. There is no telling if Pickett will be better than Trubisky, but Pickens had a breakout game this week and could benefit from a new quarterback throwing him the ball.