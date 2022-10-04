Colts Reacts Survey: Week 5

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Are these Indianapolis Colts (1-1-2) the franchise’s new reality? After a spirited upset victory against the Super Bowl contending Kansas City Chiefs (-7), the Colts laid a dud at home against their divisional rival, the Tennessee Titans just a week later (-2.5).

While the defense has largely held its own, the Colts offense has been a slog all season, and the unit is now struggling to run block, as well as pass block—leading to problems all around.

The Colts will look to right the ship just a few days from now in primetime on Sunday Night Football, as Indianapolis takes on the Denver Broncos (-3.5).

In the ‘Peyton Manning Bowl,’ it’s a battle between the two franchise’s latest quarterbacks: Matt Ryan vs. Russell Wilson, playing in Mile High. One way or the other, one of #18’s former teams will boast a winner.

How confident are you in these Colts?