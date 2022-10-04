Colts Injury Report: RB Taylor and S Blackmon Both Continue To Miss Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Tuesday injury report for Week 5 of the NFL season ahead of their Thursday game. Today’s practice was a walkthrough so the injury report is only an estimation of the player’s participation if there was a practice.

Safety Julian Blackmon has missed back to back practices this week due to an ankle injury. Blackmon injured his ankle against the Chiefs in week 3 and has been unable to practice or play since. With a short week due to a Thursday night game for the Colts it looks very unlikely Blackmon will be able to return. If Blackmon is unable to play again this week then expect to see rookie Rodney Thomas to continue to fill in for him at free safety.

Running back Jonathan Taylor also missed back to back practices this week due to an ankle injury. Taylor injured his ankle against the Titans and was forced to leave the game. It has been diagnosed that Taylor is dealing with an ankle sprain but the severity of it is still unknown. Taylor was seen at practice today sporting a boot on his injured ankle but was sat off to one side observing practice. If Taylor is unable to play on Thursday then the Colts will likely elevate running back Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad.

Center Ryan Kelly was a full participant today after being limited yesterday due to a knee injury. Kelly has been dealing with a knee injury the past few weeks and has appeared on the injury report because of it. With Kelly being bale to practice fully today it bodes well for his availability for Thursday night.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (elbow) has managed two full practices this week. Buckner was limited in the Titans game to just 19 snaps because of the elbow injury but it looks like he is making good progress in recovering from the injury. The Colts need all the help they can get along the defensive line in trying to shut down Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Defensive end Tyquan Lewis and linebacker Shaquille Leonard both missed practice this week due to concussions. Both have already been ruled out for Thursday’s game. It was reported today that Leonard not only is dealing with a concussion but also a broken nose which he suffered due to friendly fire by fellow linebacker Zaire Franklin in the Titans game.