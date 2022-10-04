Colts Stock Report: Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts went into Sunday’s game on the back of a huge win in Week 3 having beat one of the best teams in the AFC in the Kansas City Chiefs. The Colts came up against an AFC South rival in the Tennessee Titans who were sitting at 1-2 and coming off a big win against the Las Vegas Raiders. There were some strong showings during the 24-17 loss, and a few poor ones, as well.

Stock Up:

Mo Alie-Cox showed up in arguably his best game of his career in the league to date. Alie-Cox caught every one of his 6 targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns. The Colts got exactly the type of game they expected from Alie-Cox when they signed him to a 3 year off-season contract extension. Hopefully Alie-Cox can build off this big performance and become a play-maker on offense.

Kylen Granson joined fellow tight end Alie-Cox in having a big week. Granson caught all 4 of his targets for 62 yards and made big plays in crucial moments during the game. The Colts need all the help they can get on offense at the moment and Granson showing some reliable hands and clutch catching ability is exactly what the offense needs.

Stock Down:

The Offensive line continues to struggle, allowing Matt Ryan to get hit consistently and unable to create rushing lanes for Jonathan Taylor. The Colts made a change at right guard swapping Danny Pinter out and bringing in Will Fries but it made little change to the outcome of the offense. The offensive line allowed Matt Ryan to be sacked 3 times and constant pressure in his face.

Left tackle Matt Pryor continues to struggle to block Ryan’s blind side and allowed 4 total pressures including a quarterback hit and a sack. The Colts may well need to bench Pryor and bring in rookie Bernhard Raimann sooner rather than later.

It’s difficult to look at Matt Ryan’s overall performance on Sunday and say he had a poor game seeing as he threw for 356 yards and 2 touchdowns but it was the costly turnovers than made the biggest difference in the end. Ryan fumbled the ball twice and threw and interception too, he is now fumbled the ball 9 times this season and thrown 5 interceptions. With the Colts struggling so much on offense turnovers can be even more crucial than normal and the Colts are losing the turnover battle week in week out.