Colts Sign PK Chase McLaughlin to Active Roster; Waive WR Dezmon Patmon

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team has signed kicker Chase McLaughlin from their practice squad to the active 53-man roster and waived wideout Dez Patmon in a corresponding move.

Having already promoted McLaughlin three prior times to the active roster, the Colts were out of options—as it was either sign or release him permanently. Unfortunately, 3rd-year wideout Dezmon Patmon was the roster casualty, who was released in favor of Mike Strachan as the team’s fifth wide receiver.

McLaughlin has hit three out of four of his field goal attempts—as he had his first miss, a 51-yarder late in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Meanwhile, Patmon had 2 receptions for 24 receiving yards in one game for the Colts this year. He’s a candidate to be re-signed to the Colts practice squad—should he clear waivers.