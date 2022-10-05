Colts News: Jonathan Taylor hopes to play Thursday night despite ankle injury

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor hopes to play Thursday night despite ankle injury
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is hopeful he'll be able to play Thursday night against the Broncos despite a badly twisted right ankle.
Kwity Paye Emerging in Gus Bradley's Scheme: Film Room - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More
Second-year edge rusher Kwity Paye is showing the early signs of a breakout player in 2022. Can he continue this play for the rest of the season?
Practice Notebook: Jonathan Taylor Plans To Play vs. Broncos But Status Remains Undecided; Phillip Lindsay Could Be In Colts' Plans; Frank Reich Offers Shaquille Leonard Update
Taylor sustained an ankle injury during the Colts' Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans and said Tuesday he's doing everything he can to get on the field Thursday night in Denver.
Jonathan Taylor’s ankle injury threatens to snap ‘streak’
Jonathan Taylor suffered an ankle injury in the Colts’ loss to the Titans, and his availability for the Denver Broncos on Thursday is questionable.
Colts Tuesday Notebook: Jonathan Taylor Status In Question For Thursday Night - 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Will Jonathan Taylor miss his first game due to injury...in forever on Thursday?
Colts Sign K Chase McLaughlin To 53-Man Roster, Waive WR Dezmon Patmon
The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.
Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor, Run Game, First Down Efficiency And More
The Colts Mailbag returns for Week 5 with questions on the Jonathan Taylor and the Colts' run game, and where the team stands heading into Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos.
Colts Declassified: CHUCKSTRONG
That performance. That game. Those orange gloves.
Colts can't avoid another slow start with new QB | Sports | kokomotribune.com
Many explanations have been offered for the Colts' continued slow starts. Running back Nyheim Hines provided the most candid -- and perhaps most logical -- answer: "... every year we
Colts Notebook: Taylor taking time for treatment | Colts | heraldbulletin.com
All indications are Jonathan Taylor will be a game-time decision Thursday night.
Edgerrin James' son Jizzle James commits to play college basketball in Midwest - WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic
Colts’ extended stay on the QB treadmill is taking them nowhere fast: Kravitz - The Athletic
Enough with the Band-Aid approach. It's time for the Colts and GM Chris Ballard to do something bold: Find the new face of this franchise.
How the Colts look after 4 games: Another flat start but playoffs still possible - The Athletic
Indianapolis has already come away from three division games without a win but still has a shot in the AFC South.
#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor’s availability for Thursday is sounding like it’s gonna be down to the wire:— Adam Unger (@AdamUngerTV) October 4, 2022
On a decision waiting until the last possible minute: “Probably.”h/t @mchappell51 @CBS4Indy | @FOX59 | @ColtsBluezone | #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/pksH9xtygD
#Colts QB Matt Ryan has 9 fumbles through four games. Here's Ryan on cutting those down. Head to https://t.co/33Ugb8JEvw for plenty of #Colts coverage via insiders @JoelAErickson & @NateAtkins_ ---> https://t.co/446GfpVc8G #INDvsDEN pic.twitter.com/tP975hrF7q— Clark Wade (@ClarkWade34) October 4, 2022
