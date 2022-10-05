 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stampede Blue’s Week 5 NFL Game Picks

We pick the full slate of games, starting with Colts at Broncos on Thursday Night Football

By Mateo Caliz
Denver Broncos v&nbsp;Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Yet another slow start for the Colts, who, after losing to the rival Titans, are now at 1-2-1, heading into a very tough Thursday night matchup against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium. The Colts are currently + 3.5 point underdogs, with the Moneyline at + 150. The OU for points at 42 seems a tad generous, considering how badly both offenses have been struggling this season. For updated lines, visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

As for the Stampede Blue rankings, Luke Schultheis had yet another solid week, posting a 10-6 record and taking the season lead with a 3-game difference. Yours truly is steady in second place, and after Brett Mock and Destin Adams, there is a noticeable dropoff, but the season is still young, and there is plenty of football left to be played!

Now to the weekly challenges, you guys went 1-2 last week, getting right the Chiefs - Bucs winner, but unfortunately for you, I went 2-1 as I also got the leading rusher for the week right. As of now, I have a 6-3 record while you all are 4-5... so far, I am safe from the 2,000 word article on punters.

Poll

Will the Colts offense get more than 300 net yards on offense?

This poll is closed

  • 53%
    Yes
    (58 votes)
  • 46%
    No
    (50 votes)
108 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many turnovers will Carson Wentz have against the Titans?

view results
  • 40%
    > 2.5
    (39 votes)
  • 59%
    < 2.5
    (57 votes)
96 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will the Eagles still be undefeated after this week?

view results
  • 85%
    Yes
    (84 votes)
  • 14%
    No
    (14 votes)
98 votes total Vote Now

My picks for this week are No - > 2.5 - Yes. See you all next week!

