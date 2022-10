Stampede Blue’s Week 5 NFL Game Picks

Yet another slow start for the Colts, who, after losing to the rival Titans, are now at 1-2-1, heading into a very tough Thursday night matchup against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium. The Colts are currently + 3.5 point underdogs, with the Moneyline at + 150. The OU for points at 42 seems a tad generous, considering how badly both offenses have been struggling this season. For updated lines, visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

As for the Stampede Blue rankings, Luke Schultheis had yet another solid week, posting a 10-6 record and taking the season lead with a 3-game difference. Yours truly is steady in second place, and after Brett Mock and Destin Adams, there is a noticeable dropoff, but the season is still young, and there is plenty of football left to be played!

Now to the weekly challenges, you guys went 1-2 last week, getting right the Chiefs - Bucs winner, but unfortunately for you, I went 2-1 as I also got the leading rusher for the week right. As of now, I have a 6-3 record while you all are 4-5... so far, I am safe from the 2,000 word article on punters.

Poll Will the Colts offense get more than 300 net yards on offense? This poll is closed 53% Yes (58 votes)

46% No (50 votes) 108 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many turnovers will Carson Wentz have against the Titans? > 2.5

< 2.5 vote view results 40% > 2.5 (39 votes)

59% < 2.5 (57 votes) 96 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will the Eagles still be undefeated after this week? Yes

No vote view results 85% Yes (84 votes)

14% No (14 votes) 98 votes total Vote Now

My picks for this week are No - > 2.5 - Yes. See you all next week!