Colts Injury Report: RB Jonathan Taylor, LB Leonard, S Blackmon and DE Lewis All Ruled OUT

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 5 of the NFL season ahead of their Thursday game. Today’s practice was a walkthrough so the injury report is only an estimation of the player’s participation if there was a practice.

With Wednesday’s walkthrough, today's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice. pic.twitter.com/7w1Xugcaon — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 5, 2022

Safety Julian Blackmon has been ruled OUT for the Colts Thursday night game against the Broncos due to an ankle injury. Blackmon is set to miss his second game in a row due to the ankle injury. With Blackmon out for Thursday’s game expect rookie Rodney Thomas to fill in at free safety for him.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Tyquan Lewis have both been ruled OUT for the Colts Thursday night game due to concussions. Both were ruled out earlier in the week due to concussions and with a short week were unable to pass through the leagues protocol in time. The Colts will likely replace Leonard in the starting lineup with a rotation of EJ Speed and Zaire Franklin. Tyquan Lewis will be replaced by a rotation of Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odengigbo.

Running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled OUT for the Colts Thursday night game due to an ankle injury. Taylor injured his ankle in the game against the Titans and was unable to return. Taylor has been unable to practice this week and with a shortened week due to the Thursday night game it was unlikely he was going to be able to recover in time to play. With Taylor out injured expect Phillip Lindsay to get a call up from the practice squad to add to the depth at the position. A rotation of Lindsay and Hines will likely be the Colts plan to replace Taylor in the starting line up.