Colts vs. Broncos: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

There is no sugar-coating or rose-colored glasses allowed amongst Colts fans in 2022, and we’re only four games into a 17-game regular season slate. A few things are extremely likely, although none necessarily apply to the Colts.

First, the darlings of the NFL in Week 4 are rarely so heading into the season's final stretch. Second, multiple playoff teams that will be feared heading into the playoffs are getting mentions in way too early top pick projection stories for next year’s NFL Draft. Third, few teams who make changes at the quarterback position over the offseason come out of the gates hot. Perhaps getting acclimated to a new offensive scheme, players, and other personnel takes longer than fans expect.

All those things said, the Colts have failed to put things together to this point, and they’ll now be without their best offensive skill player and arguably the heart of their defense. The Denver Broncos have injury issues of their own, including to their second-year running back Javonte Williams. Many thought Williams would thrive with Russell Wilson’s arm giving opposing secondaries reason to pause. Instead, an ACL tear will cost him the remainder of the season. Similarly, one of Denver’s best defenders Randy Gregory has been on injured reserve.

What to make of this game? Tough to say. Both teams are in the same position. The Broncos have shown signs of life on both sides of the football but have never put a full game together or seen both sides of the ball playing well at once. Denver’s offensive line has been bad, and Russell Wilson has had little time to throw. Matt Ryan and the Colts are a mirror image.

I suppose it’s no surprise that oddsmakers are stuck with a 3.5-point line that favors the Broncos at home. In betting parlance, the oddsmakers are giving the Broncos a half-point edge. It could be a nail-biter. Or boring. Or both.

Which means it’ll probably be a fun game.

Game Time

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 6, 2022

Location

Empower Field at Mile High

1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO 80204

Capacity: 76,125

TV Channel

Regional Channel: ABC/WRTV in Indianapolis

Play-by-play: Al Michaels

Color analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Sideline Reporter: Kaylee Hartung

TV Streaming Options

Prime Video - Subscription Required

Twitch and Twitch App - No subscription required

NFL+ allows you to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and more!

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends.

Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Radio

93.5 and 107.5 FM The Fan, 97.1 HANK FM, and WFNI 1070-AM The Fan

SiriusXM Channel 813

Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor

Color Analyst: Rick Venturi

Sideline: Larra Overton

Radio Streaming Options

Fans within 100 miles of Indianapolis can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.

and Colts.com. Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).

NFL+: Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season. Sign up for a free trial.

Colts Gameday radio coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET with “Colts Pre-Game Huddle” and followed by “Countdown to Kickoff” at 7:30. Stay tuned for “The 5th Quarter Huddle” immediately after the game.

Odds

Colts are listed as 3.5-point underdogs by DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing. For updated lines, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Referee Assignment

Brad Rogers

Enemy Blog

Mile High Report

