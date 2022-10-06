Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin: Colts vs. Broncos TNF With Benjamin Albright

Stampede Blue presents Saddle Up With Shaad and Destin. Join Rashaad and Destin every Tuesday and Thursday as they dive into questions directly from you, Colts Nation. Today helping the duo answer your questions is Broncos Insider Benjamin Albright.

Today’s questions include:

Thoughts on each team's new QBs?

Who has the tougher matchup: Surtain or Gilmore?

Should JT sit out Thursday?

And More!

