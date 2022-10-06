Colts News: How will the Colts replace Jonathan Taylor against Denver?

How Will The Colts Replace Jonathan Taylor Against Denver? - 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

An ankle injury suffered in the 4th quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Titans will keep Taylor out of Thursday’s game in Denver.

Colts, Broncos prepare for Thursday night slugfest | Sports | kokomotribune.com

Two struggling offenses meet in Denver on Thursday night with a prime-time streaming audience to please.

Game Preview: Colts vs. Broncos, Week 5

Here's everything you need to know before the Colts kick off against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High.

Colts bring Dezmon Patmon back to the practice squad

Dezmon Patmon wasn't off the Colts roster for long, as he cleared waivers and returned to the team on the practice squad.

Colts Rule Out S Julian Blackmon, RB Jonathan Taylor For Week 5 Game vs. Denver Broncos

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis were also ruled out for Thursday night's game.

Ryan Review: Indianapolis Colts’ QB Fumbles Away Chance at Stellar Day vs. Tennessee Titans - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

While Matt Ryan had a productive day passing the ball, his fumbling issues have now become a huge detriment to the Colts’ success.

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor out vs. Broncos on ‘Thursday Night Football’ - The Athletic

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled of Indianapolis’ ‘Thursday Night Football’ matchup with the Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury.

Taylor did not practice this week because of his injury.

He was questionable heading into last Sunday’s game against the Titans...

Which 2022 NFL Draft picks have excelled so far? Our early All-Rookie Team - The Athletic

At the quarter mark (give or take) of the NFL season, we shine a light on the best performances of the rookie class through four weeks.

NFL Draft 2023: 10 teams that should be scouting QBs Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud - The Athletic

A few underachieving NFL teams (and even a couple of contenders) might be thinking about targeting C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young at the draft.

COLTS MEDIA