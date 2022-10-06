Bold Predictions: Colts vs. Broncos

In the only Thursday Night Football game for the Indianapolis Colts all season, they’ll be traveling to take on the 2-2 Denver Broncos in hopes of coming away with a win and improving to 2-2-1.

Both the Colts and Broncos are coming off tough losses to divisional opponents and are looking to earn a victory to get things going in a more positive direction.

Here are my bold predictions ahead of the Colts’ massive matchup on Thursday.

The Colts' offense will score 25 or more points

Thursday’s game against the Broncos will showcase two NFL offenses that are among the worst in the league in scoring through the first four weeks. Currently, the Colts rank dead-last in points scored per game with 14.3 while the Broncos rank third-to-last and average 16.5 points per game.

Keeping those numbers in mind, my first bold prediction has the Colts’ offense scoring 25 or more points against Denver’s defense which has only allowed an average of 17 points per game so far this season.

Despite the outcome of last Sunday’s game against Tennessee, I liked what I saw from Indianapolis’ passing offense, as quarterback Matt Ryan spread the ball around and over 300 passing yards for the second time this season along with two touchdowns.

Wideouts Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce have performed well when called upon this season, and the tight ends have been excellent in the red zone as well the last two weeks. With running back Jonathan Taylor missing his first in-game action due to an ankle injury, the Colts’ offense may have to air it out more.

The Colts’ defense will force at least one turnover

Forcing a single turnover may not sound like much of a bold prediction, but the Colts’ defense, which has made a name for itself with forcing turnovers, has only one takeaway through their first four games this season.

While only turned the ball over once against Las Vegas in Week 4, running back Melvin Gordon has fumbled four times this season, which leads all current running backs.

Denver has only turned the ball over four times this season, but I think Indianapolis’ defense is starting to improve and can get back to creating more turnovers starting Thursday.

Colts will secure their second win of the season

With two divisional games against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) and Tennessee Titans (2-2) awaiting them, Indianapolis could desperately use a win to stay in the race for the AFC South and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Yes, it’s still very early in the season, but Thursday presents an opportunity for the Colts to make a statement and come away with a huge win on the road against a tough Broncos team and get their season back on track.

Denver, despite their 2-2 record, has also struggled at home this season. That said, I like the Colts’ chances of coming away with a win Thursday and improving to 2-2-1 on the 2022 season.