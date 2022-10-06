AFC South Roundup: Week 4

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)

Score this Week: Lost 21-29 @Eagles

Despite a 14-0 start, the Jags were just outmatched against the better team, as the Eagles then proceeded to score 29 unanswered points to ultimately win the game. The Jags’ offense sputtered, and the defense just could not contain Miles Sanders, who went off for over 125 yards and two touchdowns. Despite losing, this team just looks so much better and polished under new head coach Doug Pederson, and are a dangerous rival in the AFC south race.

Injury Report

Wide receiver Zay Jones, guard Cole Van Lanen, linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, questionable against Houston.

Looking Ahead: vs. Texans

The Jaguars will now have perhaps their easiest matchup of the season, facing off against the Texans at home. Expect a rebound game from Jacksonville that would put them once again above .500.

Tennessee Titans (2-2)

Score this Week: Won 24-17 @Colts

Massive divisional win for the Titans away from home in a game where they did not play their best football throughout the entire game, but still managed to get the win. They still have a solid pass rush despite missing Harold Landry, and the offense did just enough to put the Colts away. Now at 2-2 the Titans are much better positioned in the division.

Injury Report

Wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a foot injury expected to sideline him a few weeks. Linebacker Zach Cunningham, safety Amani Hooker, edge rusher Bud Dupree, questionable against Washington.

Looking Ahead: @Commanders

The Titans pass rush will have a chance to feast upon a Commanders team that is allowing the most sacks per game this season. I do not expect Washington to come away with an upset here but a man can dream.

Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1)

Score this Week: Lost 17-24 vs. Titans

Tough loss for the Colts who continue struggling with slow starts, and will pay the price for it later when the playoff picture gets more and more complicated. The offense is literally the worst in the NFL right now, and while the defense put together a great second half, they allowed almost 100 rushing yards to Henry before halftime. This team needs to be better, and they need to be better fast or they will miss the playoffs for a second consecutive year.

Injury Report

Safety Julian Blackmon, running back Jonathan Taylor, defensive end Tyquan Lewis, linebacker Shaquille Leonard ruled OUT against Denver.

Looking Ahead: @Broncos

Tough matchup for the Colts tonight as they are travelling to face the Broncos at Mile High Stadium. My advice is not to get your hopes up, even though the Broncos are dealing with plenty of injuries and have also not been playing up to their potential this year.

Houston Texans (0-3-1)

Score this Week: Lost 24-34 vs. Chargers

Another week, another loss for the Texans (whose only not loss this season was against us). This time against the Chargers, in a game that was a bit too close for comfort for the Chargers who were up 20 before allowing 17 consecutive points. The Texans can keep games competitive, but they just do not have enough talent to consistently win.

Injury Report

Cornerback Derek Stingley, defensive end Jonathan Greenard, questionable for Sunday’s game.

Looking Ahead: @Jaguars

This looks like yet another loss for the Texans who will go off to Duval to face the Jaguars. Jacksonville will most likely be trying to rebound after a tough loss, and will take off their frustrations on the poor Texans.