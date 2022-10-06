Broncos vs. Colts Week 5 Thursday Night Football: Picks and Predictions

Get ready for what is most likely to be a sloppy game with not too many points scored (despite the fact that both offenses have struggled big time to open up the season, the OU for points is at 42 somehow.). The Indianapolis Colts (+ 145) are making the trip to Denver to visit the Broncos (- 170) and are underdogs for the second time this season at + 3.5. For updated lines, visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Colts are coming off a tough home loss against the Tennessee Titans, where the offense just could not get going at all. The short week also did not do us any favors as MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor and All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard are both out tonight.

The Broncos are also fresh off a loss against a divisional rival, as they lost 32-23 to the former winless Las Vegas Raiders. Not only did they lose the game, but starting running back Javonte Williams will be out for the season and edge rusher Randy Gregory is expected to miss a couple of weeks, so overall a bad week for Denver.

Here are the staff picks via Tallysight for tonight, as we can see plenty of writers are losing faith on this Colts’ team, as 4 writers (including myself) are picking the Broncos tonight.