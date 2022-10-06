Colts Fans Want Something to Cheer For Ahead of Week 5 TNF Matchup against Broncos

After another slow start to their season, Indianapolis Colts fans (1-2-1) want something to cheer for ahead of their primetime matchup against the Denver Broncos (-3.5) on Thursday Night Football tonight (8:15 pm EST).

Following a disappointing loss to their divisional rivals, the Tennessee Titans (-1.5), Colts fans’ support in the franchise remains middling at best:

Certainly hurting their winning cause this week against the Broncos will be the absence of star running back Jonathan Taylor, who will be held out with a high ankle sprain (and turf toe) suffered during last weekend’s loss—given the short week and turnaround for recovery.

The majority of Colts fans correctly predicted that Taylor would not play—as he’s already been ruled out in advance of this contest:

That may have significantly factored into Colts’ fans confidence of whether they can win the ‘Peyton Manning Bowl’—as most of Colts Nation doesn’t seem sold that Indy can pull out the ‘W’ as undermanned ‘road warriors’ (with linebacker Shaquille Leonard also already out):

If there’s a silver lining, the Colts have tended to play well on Thursday Night Football in the past, and perhaps that’s the spark the team needs to pull off the slight upset—and right what’s so far been a rocky beginning to the 2022 campaign: