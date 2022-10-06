Colts’ Injury Report, Week 5: Jonathan Taylor, Julian Blackmon, Shaq Leonard Among Those Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Among those inactive include safety Julian Blackmon, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, center Wesley French, linebacker Shaq Leonard, defensive end Tyquan Lewis, running back Jonathan Taylor and tackle Luke Tenuta.

Running back Jonathan Taylor will miss his first-ever in-game action in the NFL due to an injury. Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered during the team’s Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans as well as a toe injury.

Earlier on Thursday, the Colts elevated former Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay to their active roster. The expectation is that Lindsay will split touches with running back Nyheim Hines.

The Colts will also be without three key defensive pieces in safety Julian Blackmon (ankle sprain), linebacker Shaq Leonard (concussion/broken nose) and defensive end Tyquan Lewis (concussion). Blackmon has dealt with his injury since Week 3 against Kansas City and Leonard exited in Week 4 after colliding with teammate Zaire Franklin. Lewis, who’s seen significant snaps on key downs this, suffered a concussion in Week 4 as well.

Rookie safety Rodney Thomas may replace Blackmon for a second straight week, while linebackers E.J. Speed and Bobby Okereke may see reps in place of Leonard. Defensive tackle Chris Williams was also elevated to Indy’s active roster and could see more snaps in the absence of Lewis.

Down some of their key players on both sides of the ball, the Colts will be looking to earn their second victory of the season against a tough Broncos team and improve to 2-2-1.