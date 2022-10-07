Colts News: Colts defense, Stephon Gilmore found a way in OT win at Denver

Colts Broncos Thursday Night Football game

INDIANAPOLIS – They found a way. Which is the objective, right? Listen to a battered and bruised Matt Ryan after he and the Indianapolis Colts found a way by transforming an unsightly Thursday night meeting with the Broncos in Denver into an utter masterpiece in the form of a 12-9 overtime victory. “Wins are what […]

The Colts needed every bit of Chase McLaughlin's 4 FGs Thursday night

The Indianapolis Colts needed every bit of Chase McLaughlin’s four field goals to go on the road and defeat the Denver Broncos, 12-9, in overtime on Thursday night.

5 Things Learned: Colts Play Ugly, Win Pretty In Overtime - 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Colts rookie WR Alec Pierce's climb continues with another solid outing vs. Broncos

Alec Pierce has clearly earned the trust of veteran quarterback Matt Ryan now about a quarter of the way through his rookie season, a fact no more evident than Pierce’s eight-catch, 81-yard performance in Thursday night’s win over the Denver Broncos.

How the Colts snuck by Denver in Thursday’s low-scoring OT game - The Athletic

The Colts emerged victorious Thursday night from a mistake-filled game in Denver, winning 12-9 in an overtime field-goal fest.

With the ball on the 5-yard line and the Broncos trailing by three in overtime, Denver opted to go for the win rather than the tie. Russell Wilson’s incompletion...

Colts’ Stephon Gilmore believes he can still be the NFL’s best cornerback - The Athletic

The one-time defensive player of the year waited for the right fit in free agency, is now healthy and has teammates and coaches raving.

How Pat McAfee went from Colts punter to media superstardom: ‘He has the gift’ - The Athletic

McAfee bet on himself and won. "He was a better entertainer than he was a punter, and he was a really good punter."

Colts vs. Broncos: 10 thoughts on a 12-9 overtime win

IndyStar's Nate Atkins has plenty of thoughts on this weird Indianapolis Colts victory with no touchdowns.

"WE'RE FIRED UP AND EXCITED MAN!"#Colts owner @JimIrsay talked exclusively to @ACwishtv after an overtime win in Denver.



"There is no such thing as an ugly win... this thing looks like a beauty to me!" #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/QLJOOrJTW1 — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) October 7, 2022

Way to get it done. pic.twitter.com/jAGmsLHBSx — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 7, 2022