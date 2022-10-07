 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts Kwity Paye suffered a high ankle sprain on TNF, based on initial evaluation

While things initially looked bleak, it sounds like the injury Paye suffered last night isn’t actually season-ending.

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

While the Indianapolis Colts were dealt a tough blow along their defensive line last night, things could actually be worse, relatively speaking.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it’s believed Colts second-year defensive end Kwity Paye suffered a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss around 4-6 weeks in recovery:

It’s still a significant chunk of upcoming missed games for Paye, but the encouraging news is that it’s not season-ending — given he left the field on a medical cart last night.

On the season, Paye has 16 tackles (12 solo), 3.0 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, and 5 QB hits during all 5 starts for the Colts so far this season.

The Colts were already without Tyquan Lewis (concussion) against the Denver Broncos last night, so this could be a big spot for fellow second-year defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo to step up in either Paye or Lewis’s potential absence.

