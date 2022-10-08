 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts Podcast: Defense saves the day in Denver to move team to 2-2-1

The offense needs to get their crap together and fast.

By David J Walker
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts are a one-dimensional team right now. Thankfully, that one dimension showed up big on Thursday night and held the home team to just 3 field goals in a snooze fest of a game. Matt Ryan was erratic and the offensive line was offensive yet again, but somehow this team is still in the thick of the AFC South race.

We talk about all of this and more on the postgame podcast coming out of week 5. Topics include:

  • The loss of key players like Jonathan Taylor, Shaquille Leonard and Julian Blackmon before the game
  • The big shake up to the starting offensive line
  • The Colts several big injuries coming out of the game, including Nyhiem Hines, Ryan Kelly and Kwity Paye
  • The perplexing and troubling start for Matt Ryan
  • The dreadful play of the offensive line this year and the need to shake things up
  • The strong performance from the defense for most of the year and why they’re the main reason Indy has 2 wins instead of none
  • So much more

