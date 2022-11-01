Colts News: Parris Campbell showing more and more potential

Hits And Misses: Parris Campbell Showing More And More Potential

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Commanders Week 8

The Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, 17-16, on Sunday to fall to 3-4-1 on the season.

After Sam Ehlinger's starting debut, Colts want to see more - Indianapolis Colts Blog- ESPN

The 2021 sixth-round pick took over for Matt Ryan, and while he didn't establish himself as a franchise QB, he did enough to warrant a closer look.

Colts Offense Goes Commando In Loss – Indianapolis Monthly

Colts offense was laid bare for another Sunday, punchless and pantsless in a loss to the exceedingly average Commanders.

Colts waiting to see how Jonathan Taylor's twisted ankle responds

Jonathan Taylor suffers another ankle injury on his longest run of the season

Tyquan Lewis injury: Colts defensive lineman out for season

Tyquan Lewis’ season is over, and it comes nearly one year to the day his 2021 season ended, and because of the same injury.

Colts Place Tyquan Lewis On Injured Reserve; Versatile Defensive Lineman To Undergo Season-Ending Knee Procedure

Lewis sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Colts' 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Colts, DE Tyquan Lewis get devastating injury news

The Colts defensive line takes another injury hit in the Commanders game

Sam Ehlinger shows promise, but same old offensive woes bury Colts again - The Athletic

A bold quarterback change did result in some much-needed explosive plays, but the final result was all too familiar for Indianapolis.

Kravitz: With Sam Ehlinger, the Colts have a shot at mediocrity. Yay? - The Athletic

If you’re a Colts fan, are you still rooting for them to win, or is there a part of you hoping for the best possible draft pick?

Why Shaq Leonard’s successful return didn’t help when it mattered most for Colts - The Athletic

The All-Pro linebacker's limited snaps may have proven costly as Commanders make a late comeback for the win.

Colts: 3 plays that show what the Sam Ehlinger offense will be

Sam Ehlinger's first start offered some optimism for a more creative Colts offense. Here were three play designs that show his skills and limitations.

Colts defense blames itself for late collapse against Washington

The Colts defense gave up 10 points on Washington's final two drives to lose a game Indianapolis thought it had won.

