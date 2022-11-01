Colts’ Fantasy Waiver Wire/Buy Low: Week 8

Waiver Wire

Parris Campbell, wide receiver, Colts

Campbell had received double digit targets the past two weeks before getting just two on Sunday, but he made the most of that, and a rushing attempt, and got 71 yards. Campbell has productive for the Colts, and with Sam Ehlinger now at quarterback it seems like Reich has opened up the playbook. If Campbell manages to remain healthy throughout the season he has the potential of blowing up every single week.

Kyren Williams, running back, Rams

The Rams’ running back situation has been a disaster this fantasy season, with the disappearance of Cam Akers and the lack of production from Darrell Henderson Jr., we turn now to rookie running back Kyren Williams, who could be in line for an increased role as he returns from a high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 1.

Rondale Moore, wide receiver, Cardinals

Hopkins is clearly the number one option for quarterback Kyler Murray, but Moore has managed to establish himself clearly as the second guy in that receiver room. Until Marquise Brown manages to return, perhaps after the Cardinals’ bye in Week 13, Moore is a solid wide receiver option with considerable upside in what is now a high flying offense after the return of Nuk.

Isiah Pacheco, running back, Chiefs

Pacheco has slowly but steadily been establishing himself as the Chiefs’ lead back, and head coach Andy Reid already named him “the starting runninb back” for whatever that is worth. He does not have the production to match that just yet, but Pacheco is worth a roster spot in case he carves himself a clear leading role in that backfield.

Buy Low

James Robinson, running back, New York Jets

The price will probably never be lower for James Roninson this season, as he has failed to score over 6 points the last five games. As Robinson becomes more accustomed in his new offense, his usage will only continue to increase, and he could realistically take over the Jets’ running back room in a few weeks time.

Davante Adams, wide receiver, Las Vegas Raiders

The price for Adams will still be rather high, but after two terrible showings fantasy managers may be upset with the talented receiver and might actually consider trading him. Adams has a favourable schedule going forward, and he is just too talented of a receiver for the recent struggles to continue.

Raheem Mostert, running back, Dolphins

Mostert has not been setting the fantasy world on fire exactly, but he has taken over the Dolphins’ running back room and Miami has a very favourable schedule coming up which will only mean better opportunities for the home-run threat.