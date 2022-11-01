BREAKING: Colts Fire Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady

The Indianapolis Colts have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. Brady has held the position since Nick Sirianni left to become the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021. While Brady was not the play caller in Indianapolis, he was responsible for literally coordinating the offense, working with each position coach and establishing a cohesive plan of attack each week.

We have relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 1, 2022

Some will be quick to call him a scapegoat, but it’s hard to argue with the fact that under his coordination the Colts currently boast the 30th best scoring offense in the league. The Colts offense is absolutely struggling and while it’s easy to point fingers at the most visible members of the organization, none of us can be sure what’s happening behind closed doors at Colts HQ.

Yes, Frank Reich calls the plays but many fail to understand how important the offensive coordinator is to creating a cohesive game plan, week in and week out, figuring out what plays to add to the play sheet for any given scenario, and a whole host of other responsibilities that help to add up to what we see on Sunday. It’s just that Frank Reich is the face of everyone’s effort on the offensive side of the ball- both good and bad. So while it is absolutely possible Brady is simply taking the fall for the deterioration of the offensive line, none of us can be sure of the quality of a job he was doing up until today.

Regardless of who is to blame and what they are to be blamed for, one thing is obvious: changes are happening on West 56th Street and if the reports are to be believed, we’ll see more change from our Colts before the day is done.

Be sure to keep checking in for more Colts news as it breaks throughout the day.