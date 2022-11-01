Colts Stock Report: Week 8

The Indianapolis Colts went into Sunday’s game on the back of a loss in Week 7 having beaten an AFC South rival in the Tennessee Titans. The Colts came up against a NFC team who also had recently made a change at the quarterback position the Washington Commanders, who were sitting at 3-4 and coming off three game win streak. There were some strong showings during the 17-16 loss, and a few poor ones, as well.

Stock Up:

Grover Stewart had himself another standout game on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Stewart took over defense drives and single handedly shut down the Commanders offense and forced 3 and outs at times during the game. Stewart finished the game with 7 tackles, 6 of which were solo tackles, a tackle for a loss and a pass defended. Stewart is having himself a standout year and should find himself getting a Pro Bowl nod and maybe even a All Pro nod too.

Parris Campbell added another game of solid production to his 2022 year. Campbell the last few weeks has been showing the sort of production which led to the Colts drafting him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Campbell finished the game with 2 catches on 2 targets for 43 yards and also added a rush for 28 yards too. Campbell showing the sort of production his has the last few weeks in a contract year will certainly be grabbing the attention of the teams decision makers.

The Colts Defense has been the standout unit all of 2022 and it did not disappoint on Sunday. The defense held the Commanders offense to just 17 points, 279 yards passing and 106 yards rushing, two touchdowns and managed to grab an interception. The defense has been playing well all year despite the offense continually under performing and putting them in difficult situations. Gus Bradley has been doing an excellent job with the unit and they deserve the recognition for their play in 2022.

Stock Down:

Michael Pittman had himself an overall good game but it was when he was called upon in a critical situation when he let himself down. The Colts were down 17-16 with less than 30 seconds left to drive the length of the field to secure a win when he was throw the ball and he dropped a critical pass. Pittman had room to secure the catch and make yard after the catch setting the Colts up for a field goal but let the ball hit his hands and drop it. Pittman has been excellent and reliable all year but couldn’t pull in the catch when the team needed him to.

Kenny Moore was questionable going into the game with a finger injury going into Sundays game against the Commanders, which may have contributed to him having a bad game by his standards. Moore was targeted 5 times on Sunday and allowed 5 catches to be completed in his coverage, Moore was targeted by Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke on a pass to wide receiver Terry McLaurin late in the game which McLaurin completed and turned into a 42 yard catch and run. 2022 has certainly been a year Moore has struggled and is nowhere near performing at the high standard he has in previous years for the Colts.