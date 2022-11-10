 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colts News: How the locker room is handling the move from Frank Reich to Jeff Saturday

Now that the shock is starting to set in, the Colts locker room has had a chance to digest the move from Frank Reich to Jeff Saturday. Some have regrets. Some feel trust is earned. The offensive line respects Saturday already.

By Brett Mock
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Super Bowl LVI-NFL Experience Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Colts: How locker room is handling move from Frank Reich to Jeff Saturday
The firing of coach Frank Reich hit the Colts' locker room hard; interim coach Jeff Saturday knows he needs to prove himself to the players

Indianapolis Colts Quenton Nelson on Frank Reich
The news of Reich’s firing shook Quenton Nelson to his core. He had been asked about his reaction to the news on several occasions, but it came up again.

Parks Frazier To Call Colts’ Offensive Plays Under Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday
Frazier has been a part of the Colts' offensive coaching staff since 2018.

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Different Type Of Leader In Jeff Saturday
What did we learn from the Colts first practice of the week under Jeff Saturday?

Jeff Saturday impresses Colts players - 'I care' about them
Colts players said they were impressed by the team address delivered by Jeff Saturday, who emphasized that he cares about the players and the franchise.

How Jeff Saturday Made Strong, Authentic First Impression On Colts Players: 'The Energy He Brought, I Was Feeling It'
Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday addressed his team Wednesday morning for the first time since being hired on Monday, and players came away with strong first impressions of their new coach.

Colts Notebook: Saturday has no illusions as interim head coach | Colts | heraldbulletin.com
Jeff Saturday entered into his new job with eyes wide open.

Colts’ Jeff Saturday: ‘If life ain’t an adventure, it ain’t for me’
The Indianapolis Colts are headed into the Great Unknown.

The Ehlinger Experiment: Indianapolis Colts’ QB Gets Schooled by Bill Belichick in Loss to New England Patriots - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More
Sam Ehlinger found out first-hand why most young quarterbacks struggle when playing in New England.

Colts Sign TE Darrell Daniels To Practice Squad
The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Inside Colts’ wild 72 hours: Jeff Saturday lands in Indy, takes over reeling team - The Athletic
To call the past few days a whirlwind is an understatement, but now the focus quickly turns to preparing for the Raiders on Sunday.

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday's first practice as Las Vegas looms
Jeff Saturday's overnight journey from ESPN to Colts interim coach is so crazy, I don't believe it happened in 12 hours. I tell him so. He fires back.

COLTS MEDIA

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...