Colts News: How the locker room is handling the move from Frank Reich to Jeff Saturday

Colts: How locker room is handling move from Frank Reich to Jeff Saturday
The firing of coach Frank Reich hit the Colts' locker room hard; interim coach Jeff Saturday knows he needs to prove himself to the players
Indianapolis Colts Quenton Nelson on Frank Reich
The news of Reich’s firing shook Quenton Nelson to his core. He had been asked about his reaction to the news on several occasions, but it came up again.
Parks Frazier To Call Colts’ Offensive Plays Under Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday
Frazier has been a part of the Colts' offensive coaching staff since 2018.
Colts Wednesday Notebook: Different Type Of Leader In Jeff Saturday
What did we learn from the Colts first practice of the week under Jeff Saturday?
Jeff Saturday impresses Colts players - 'I care' about them
Colts players said they were impressed by the team address delivered by Jeff Saturday, who emphasized that he cares about the players and the franchise.
How Jeff Saturday Made Strong, Authentic First Impression On Colts Players: 'The Energy He Brought, I Was Feeling It'
Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday addressed his team Wednesday morning for the first time since being hired on Monday, and players came away with strong first impressions of their new coach.
Colts Notebook: Saturday has no illusions as interim head coach | Colts | heraldbulletin.com
Jeff Saturday entered into his new job with eyes wide open.
Colts’ Jeff Saturday: ‘If life ain’t an adventure, it ain’t for me’
The Indianapolis Colts are headed into the Great Unknown.
The Ehlinger Experiment: Indianapolis Colts’ QB Gets Schooled by Bill Belichick in Loss to New England Patriots - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More
Sam Ehlinger found out first-hand why most young quarterbacks struggle when playing in New England.
Colts Sign TE Darrell Daniels To Practice Squad
The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday.
Inside Colts’ wild 72 hours: Jeff Saturday lands in Indy, takes over reeling team - The Athletic
To call the past few days a whirlwind is an understatement, but now the focus quickly turns to preparing for the Raiders on Sunday.
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday's first practice as Las Vegas looms
Jeff Saturday's overnight journey from ESPN to Colts interim coach is so crazy, I don't believe it happened in 12 hours. I tell him so. He fires back.
Talked with Colts legend @dwightfreeney today and his answer to guest host @TomPelissero question of what he’d have said if @JimIrsay offered him the head coaching job is perfect:#NFL #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/rquLC1qRfs— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) November 9, 2022
"This sucks. I love Frank. " - #Colts Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday on the change in leadership.— Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) November 9, 2022
Saturday added, "these are my people. My adult life was forged here. These people matter to me." pic.twitter.com/nlWBIOub4f
#Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was fired up today when asked why he accepted the job. Here's his response. Head to https://t.co/33Ugb91fn4 for plenty of Colts coverage via insiders @JoelAErickson & @NateAtkins_ ---> https://t.co/o3AEnjTKQt pic.twitter.com/a80xZElEZo— Clark Wade (@ClarkWade34) November 9, 2022
Here are the rest of the sacks from Sunday. Just shocking how far the Colts OL has fallen. Ehlinger ran for his life all day. pic.twitter.com/DR0quW8zk4— Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) November 9, 2022
Just a kid from Rhode Island making his mom proud. pic.twitter.com/ONsRDdKTag— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 9, 2022
Why was Frank Reich the fall guy for this year's #Colts season going sideways?@zkeefer explained with us today who's to blame in Indy:#NFL #MBVans #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/iVDPk1n1KF— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) November 8, 2022
Peyton Manning reacts to ESPN NFL analyst -- and former teammate -- Jeff Saturday becoming interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. pic.twitter.com/PvY0ihuVmA— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 8, 2022
