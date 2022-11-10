Week 10 What to Watch For: Hope is Dead.

What is there to say that hasn’t been said? The owner of the Indianapolis Colts hired a TV analyst to coach the team. Many people not only believed him when he said he did it to win games this year, but apparently also actually believed it was a good idea. Honestly, I’m at a loss for words. So this week we’re going to watch for things you might look for from teams who have had three different offensive coordinators in three weeks.

Unforced Penalties

We all know what happened. We all know who’s calling the plays. The problem is the brain trust at the top of the play calling ladder graduated high school around 2010. It’s not that young people can’t be good coaches, I’m not saying that at all. Parks Fraizer has actually earned this opportunity, unlike his new boss. But there are going to be some growing pains. Some of those struggles may include: Failing to get plays in to the QB on time, resulting in delay of game penalties; 12 men in the huddle; Time outs due to having 10 men on the field... Overall, general confusion.

Even if Jeff Saturday becomes the greatest coach of all time, he spent a good portion of Wednesday introducing himself to the people that find themselves working for him now. He’s not going to have anything “fixed” before kickoff on Sunday. If we don’t see these penalties and unforced mistakes from the offense it’s because of guys like Klayton Adams, Brian Bratton, Tyler Boyles, Kevin Mawae, Scott Milanovich, Scottie Montgomery, Matt Raich, Chris Strausser and Reggie Wayne. These guys have been in the building. They’ve been paying their dues, working day in and day out. If Parks Fraizer doesn’t make those mistakes, it’s because those men are doing a heck of a job supporting him and helping out a young coach who they all want to see succeed.

Will the Offense Improve?

Last week the Colts offense was historically bad. This week they play the Las Vegas Raiders whose defense is significantly worse than the New England Patriots defense. The Colts offense should move the ball and score points. Will they? I’m not sure.

Can the Defense Continue to Keep Games Close?

The Colts defense is currently acting as a dam holding back catastrophic floodwaters from decimating the rest of the team that lives in the town below. As long as the dam holds, the team has a chance. But the second cracks start to form, something that just might happen when you fire a coach in-season, it won’t be long before the water pours in and the town floods.

If you didn’t like this metaphor, Jim Irsay would love to talk to you about sausage, Mars rockets, and "quartiles".

How Many Times Will the Broadcast Crew Rehash the Events of the Last Week?

To be fair this is a game between two completely inept offenses and two teams who seemed destined to completely fall apart well before the postseason, so the most interesting part of the game might actually be what happened last week. I’ll be at the game so I won’t hear what the announcers have to say but if I had to guess there will be multiple mentions of it in all four quarters.

Final Thoughts

Don’t worry, I’m bringing a bag with eye holes cut out to wear over my head. I think I’m going to write “At least we didn’t hire McDaniels” on it.