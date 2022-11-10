Game of the Week: Broncos @ Titans

Denver Broncos (3-5)

How they arrive

The Broncos have been among the biggest disappointments this season, right there on the level of the Colts or the Raiders (who are coincidentally facing off against each other in the battle of the unexpected losers). They had their bye last week, and managed to beat the Jaguars in London before that, so they are well rested and coming off a much needed win in their last game, but there are still way too many unanswered questions with this team, as Russell Wilson has not performed at the level expected of him, and the Broncos were sellers at the deadline trading away star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb.

Injury Report

Safety Justin Simmons and pass rusher Baron Browning miss practice, not likely to suit up come Sunday.

Players to Watch

Looking at the Broncos, the player to watch is obviously quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos have way too much talent in the passing game to be struggling this much, look for them to perhaps start turning the corner after the bye week. Sutton and Jeudy are the X-Factors this game, but watch out for slot receiver K.J. Hamler.

Tennessee Titans (5-3)

How they arrive

The Titans are coming off a tough loss against the Chiefs that cut their losing streak off. Despite missing their starting quarterback, the Titans played one hell of a football game, establishing Mike Vrabel as a top 5 head coach in the NFL right now in my opinion. Derrick Henry has returned back to form this year, as he rushed for over 100 yards and two scores last week, while the Titans’ pass rush remains as dangerous as ever.

Injury Report

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons did not practice dealing with an ankle injury. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill and wide receiver Treylon Burks return to practice.

Players to Watch

The Titans’ most important player is far and away Derrick “King” Henry. This team will only go as far as he takes them. If he keeps up his recent play, then the Broncos just will not be able to keep up with them, and Wilson will need to be in good shape both mentally and phisically to deal with the Titans vaunted pass rush.

Prediction: Titans win 30-17

The Titans are among the hottest teams in the NFL, and they matchup well against the Broncos. Playing at home will also give them an added bonus, as they most likely return to the win column and a win here would most likely basically clinch the division for them as they enter their toughest slate of the year. I predict Henry will keep up his recent play, while Tannehill and the defense do their job as the Titans get an easy win.