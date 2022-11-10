Falcons at Panthers Week 10 Thursday Night Football: Picks and Predictions

Not a greatly entertaining matchup on our hands this Thursday night, as the Atlanta Falcons (- 150) face the Carolina Panthers (+ 130). The spread is surprisingly low this game at 2.5-points in favour of the Falcons, even though Atlanta has clearly been the most consistent team this season and Carolina fired their head coach earlier on in the year.

The Panthers are coming off 21-42 loss against the red hot Cincinnati Bengals (don’t let the final score fool you, it was 42-7 before two garbage time touchdowns), as Joe Mixon had himself a career game, scoring 5 touchdowns single-handedly carrying my fantasy team to a win. Baker Mayfield looked better filling in for quarterback P.J. Walker in garbage time, and rookie receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. scored a touchdown, but the Panthers’ defense could not stop Mixon at all.

The Falcons lost a close one 17-20 to the Los Angeles Chargers after a game-winning field goal as time expired. Their rushing offense still looks reliable, led by Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier, but their passing attack is just non-existent, rendering Kyle Pitts and Drake London to the shadows, as the duo have just a combined 56 receptions and 4 touchdowns this season so far.

Most of the staff is going with the Falcons on this one, as the general consensus is that the Panthers just don’t have enough talent on their roster to hang with them.