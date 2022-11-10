Colts Sign RB Jake Funk to Practice Squad; Waive RB Phillip Lindsay

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that the team has signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad and waived veteran running back Phillip Lindsay in a corresponding roster move.

The 5’10”, 205 pound Funk was a former 2021 7th round pick of the Los Angeles Rams, where he played two seasons and became a Super Bowl Champion before later joining the New Orleans Saints and now the Colts practice squad.

Frunk has appeared in 15 career games, rushing twice for 5.0 yards.

The move is likely because Lindsay has already been called up from the practice squad three times and would otherwise would require a permanent active 53-man roster spot:

Ah good catch, I forgot about this. A practice squad player can only can be called up three times in one season before being signed to the 53-man roster. Phillip Lindsay was called up in Weeks 5, 6 and 9. #Colts https://t.co/o6pUu5VfDR — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 10, 2022

It also helps that the Colts figure to be clearly rebuilding from here on out, so the 24 year old Funk makes a little more sense than the 28 year old Lindsay for that kind of movement.

During three games, Lindsay had 15 carries for 49 rushing yards (3.3 ypc. avg.) this season.

With Jonathan Taylor a full participant in Thursday’s practice, it appears unlikely Funk will receive a promotion this week—as if anything, it will be backup Jordan Wilkins again.

That being said, in a once crowded backfield that once contained Nyheim Hines, there’s more of an opportunity for another back to carve out a change-of-pace role behind Taylor—with the recently acquired Zack Moss as the presumed favorite.

Perhaps a back like Funk can impress down the line.