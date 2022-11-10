Colts Injury Report: QB Matt Ryan Returns To Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 10 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Tight ends Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and Jelani Woods (shoulder) both missed practice again today. If both Alie-Cox and Woods are unable to play Sunday then expect to see a practice squad elevation as it would leave the team with just one healthy tight end in Kylen Granson.

Running back Deon Jackson missed practice again today with a knee injury. Jackson missing two practices this week does not bode well for his availability for Sunday. Running back Jonathan Taylor however did manage to practice fully today. After being limited yesterday, Taylor managing a full practices improves his chances of returning to playing and he could be in the line up for Sunday.

Quarterback Matt Ryan was a full participant at practice today despite missing practice yesterday with a shoulder injury. It will be interesting to see if Ryan is available for Sunday if he suits up as the teams back up quarterback or if Nick Foles keeps the job.

Center Ryan Kelly was a full participant at practice yesterday after being limited yesterday with a knee injury. Kelly mane gong a full practice today gives him a good chance to be available for Sunday and man the center position.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard missed practice today with back and ankle injuries. Leonard has returned to playing the last two weeks so seeing him miss practice is concerning. Leonard will be one to keep a close eye on tomorrow.