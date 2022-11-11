Bold Predictions: The Colts’ Offense Will Have Better Production in Week 10 vs. Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts will be on the road for a second straight week as they’ll travel to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 of the 2022 season.

Indianapolis is coming off an embarrassing 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots and will be looking to gain some sort of momentum under new interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Here are my bold predictions ahead of the Colts’ road matchup vs. the Raiders:

The Colts' offense will have better success against the struggling Raiders’ defense

It’s hard to imagine the Colts having a worst offensive performance than what was put on display against the Patriots in Week 9. The 2-6 Raiders are struggling heavily, especially on defense. Las Vegas’ defense ranks in the bottom five in total yards allowed per game, surrendering 371.25, according to statsmuse.com.

In addition to their struggles in total yardage, the Raiders are also allowing 116 rushing yards per game, 4.2 yards per attempt, and 25.1 points per game, according to statsmuse.com. The question is whether or not a Colts’ offense that has had major issues of its own can find success against Las Vegas. Remember, Parks Frazier is the new offensive coordinator under interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Both Frazier and Saturday are brand new to their respective position. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger is also set to make his third consecutive start, and Indy’s offense may be getting back a critical piece in running back Jonathan Taylor.

Keeping those points in mind, I don’t think Indianapolis’ offense will flip a switch and become an offense that starts scoring 30 or more points a game. However, I do believe Indy’s offense may find its footing a bit and ultimately have better success against Las Vegas Sunday.

The Colts’ offensive line won’t surrender a single sack against Las Vegas’ pass rush

Of all my bold predictions throughout the season, this is probably one that doesn’t likely stand. But let me at least explain my thought process: For starters, the Raiders’ defense has only nine total sacks on the season. Only the Detroit Lions (12) have fewer sacks through nine games.

Holding off Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby will be no easy task, especially for the Colts’ struggling offensive line that has given up a league-high 35 sacks in nine games this season. One key matchup to keep an eye on will be rookie left tackle Bernhard Raimann going up against the veteran Jones.

Simply pu, Las Vegas hasn’t been nearly as productive as they probably would like to be in the pass rush department this season. For all the reasons listed above, I’m predicting that Indianapolis’ offensive line won’t allow a single sack against the Raiders’ defensive front.