Colts News: Perception that Frank Reich mismanaged Colts’ QB situation untrue

Perception Reich Mismanaged Colts’ QB Situation Untrue

The firing of Frank Reich as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and the choice of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach by team owner...

Parks Frazier ready for debut as Colts offensive playcaller

Parks Frazier, who will make his playcalling debut Sunday against the Raiders, says he's going to simplify the game plan and work his tail off.

30-year-old Parks Frazier speaks on being promoted to Colts' play-caller - WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic

Colts Notebook: What will the offense look like Sunday? | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

Fourth-and-inches might not be as heart-stopping for the #Colts the rest of this season.

Parks Frazier suddenly playcaller for Indianapolis Colts

Parks Frazier has advanced from pass-game specialist/assistant quarterbacks to playcaller for the Indianapolis Colts.

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Advice for Colts coach Jeff Saturday from the patron saint of NFL interim coaches - The Athletic

"The critical thing, the first thing (Saturday must do) is take immediate, total leadership of this team. There can’t be any gaps."

Colts’ Parks Frazier will try to offer calm amid chaos as offensive play caller - The Athletic

The 30-year-old gets the opportunity of a lifetime amid unexpected circumstances and has players' familiarity with him as an advantage.

Colts’ Shaq Leonard on lingering back, ankle issues: ‘I know I’m a step behind’ - The Athletic

The All-Pro linebacker's health has resulted in a disjointed season, but he says he's still the locker room leader he's always been.

Jeff Saturday, Colts interim coach? What's next, Peyton Manning at GM?

With ESPN's Jeff Saturday coaching Colts, Tony Dungy rebuking it, Dan Orlovsky coveting a job and everyone laughing, what's next? GM Peyton Manning?

COLTS MEDIA