Colts Injury Report: TE Woods and RB Jackson Ruled OUT. TE Alie-Cox And DE Paye Are QUESTIONSBLE. Leonard to IR.

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 10 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Tight end Jelani Woods has been ruled OUT with a shoulder injury for Sundays game against the Las Vegas Raiders. With Woods being ruled out expect a tight end from the practice squad to be elevated as the Colts depth at the position is very thin.

Running back Deon Jackson has been ruled OUT with a knee injury for Sundays game against the Las Vegas Raiders. With Jackson out expect Zack Moss to see his first snaps at a Colt since being acquired as part of the trade with the Buffalo Bills for Nyheim Hines. Jordan Wilkins will also likely be elevated from the practice squad to provide some reliable depth.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been ruled OUT with ankle and back injuries for Sundays game against the Las Vegas. With Leonard out the Colts will continue to have Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin and EJ Speed man the starting linebacker spots.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox has been ruled QUESTIONABLE with an ankle injury for Sundays game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Alie-Cox has only managed one limited practice all week due to the ankle injury. With Woods already ruled out for Sunday and Alie-Cox questionable the Colts are desperately thin at tight end as only Kylen Granson is fully healthy.

Defensive end Kwity Paye has been ruled QUESTIONABLE with an ankle injury for Sundays game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Paye came back from an ankle injury last week against the New England Patriots which caused him to miss several weeks. Paye having to miss practice today and being questionable for Sunday with another ankle injury doesn’t bode well. If Paye can’t play Sunday expect either Ifeadi Odenigbo or Dayo Odeyingbo to make the starting defensive end spot in his place.