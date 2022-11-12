Report: Colts Place All-Pro Linebacker Shaq Leonard on IR

The Indianapolis Colts will be without star linebacker Shaq Leonard for some time. According to Ian Rapoport, Leonard was placed on injured reserve Friday and will miss at least the next four games.

More tough news for the #Colts: All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard, who had a set-back with his back in practice this week, is headed to Injured Reserve, sources say. He’s out at least the next four games, and his evaluations will dictate how much more. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2022

The Colts will likely monitor Leonard’s injury closely, but the All-Pro linebacker could miss more than four games. That will depend on how the evaluations go, according to Rapoport.

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday said Leonard suffered a setback during Wednesday’s practice, according to Joel A. Erickson, a Colts Insider for the Indianapolis Star.

Saturday said that Leonard had a setback on Wednesday https://t.co/50iroPzjlY — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) November 11, 2022

Leonard has struggled to stay healthy this season as he suffered a concussion and broken nose back in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, which sidelined him for three games. In total, Leonard has only appeared in three games for the Colts this season. Leonard has recorded 11 combined tackles and one interception in his appearances.

Although Leonard is now out for a minimum of four games, Indy’s other linebackers’ have really stepped up and played significant roles in the defense’s successes this season. Bobby Okereke has a combined 52 tackles and one forced fumble, Zaire Franklin has 87 combined tackles, three pass deflections and half of one sack, and E.J. Speed has 32 combined tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

While the play of the Colts’ other linebackers is certainly encouraging, Leonard’s ability to create turnovers on a consistent basis will be hard to replicate.